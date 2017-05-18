Russian court orders a 2nd Chabad rabbi deported this year

For the second time this year, Russian authorities have ordered out of the country a foreign Chabad rabbi who had lived there for years. This week, a Moscow district court ordered Yosef Khersonsky, an Israeli who heads one of the capital's communities, to leave the Russian Federation in connection with his "setting up without permission a for-profit foreign entity," the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

