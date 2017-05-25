Russia warns citizens against visitin...

Russia warns citizens against visiting Britain over terror

Russian authorities on Friday warned its citizens against visiting Britain after London raised its threat level in the wake of the Manchester suicide attack. 'The Russian embassy in Great Britain recommends Russian citizens refrain from travelling to the country, especially from visiting major cities, if such trips are not absolutely necessary,' Russia 's state tourism agency said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

