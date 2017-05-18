Russia wants to split Sovcomflot sale among small-stake investors - sources

MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say. The current era of low tanker market prices is far from the ideal time for Sovcomflot to raise revenue with a share offer, as freight rates were at their highs in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.