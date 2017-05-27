Russia to sell 365 self-designed heli...

Russia to sell 365 self-designed helicopters by 2030

Read more: Xinhuanet

Russia is expected to sell 365 most advanced Ka-62 helicopters by 2030, Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said Friday. "The implementation of the program will not only ensure the steady revenues of the Russian Helicopters Group from sales in the period from 2018-2030, but also take at least 20 percent of the market share of mid-range helicopters by 2025," the Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov was quoted as saying in a statement.

