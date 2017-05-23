Russia Seeks Investment, Trade Links on China's New 'Silk Road'

Workers install wires on a Golden Bridge of Silk Road structure outside the National Convention Center, the venue for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, April 18, 2017. Starting Sunday, Vladmir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Spain's Mariano Rajoy are among those attending a summit to discuss Xi's "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure investment program to stitch together the Eurasian continent.

