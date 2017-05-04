Russia says Helsinki Would be Fitting...

Russia says Helsinki Would be Fitting Venue for Putin-Trump Meeting

Read more: Voice of America

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right back to the camera, during their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the Finnish capital Helsinki would be an appropriate venue for a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, should such a meeting be proposed by Washington.

