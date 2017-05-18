Russia, Saudi Arabia back extension of oil output cuts

Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia, the largest of the 24 producers that agreed to a deal to cut supply for six months starting in January, are reaffirming their commitment, which should prompt other countries to follow, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The statement comes ahead of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting in Vienna on May 25 when leaders of the member nations would consider extending output cuts agreed with 11 non-members including Russian Federation in December past year, Reuters added.Venezuela is undergoing a wave of unrest with protesters angry at an economy in crisis, with food and medicine shortages and soaring inflation.Moreover, in line with stronger recent performance from the U.S. shale sector, the IEA has revised upwards its expectation throughout 2017 and expects total United States crude production to exit the year 790,000 barrels per day ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.