Russia on your mind? Best books, movi...

Russia on your mind? Best books, movies to satisfy your curiosity

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Russia has always loomed large in the imagination, probably never more than during the Cold War, when it was the Evil Empire whose communist leaders projected a desire for world domination. These days, anyone following the news has to wonder if we've entered Cold War 2.0. In addition to seeing Vladimir Putin's steely-eyed designs on territory, we've read about cyber-hackers trying to influence our election and shadowy operatives allegedly trying to blackmail our government officials or kill off journalists and diplomats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 18 hr About time 13,280
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 20 hr Jace 48
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... Wed Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... Tue Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC