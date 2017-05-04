Russia on your mind? Best books, movies to satisfy your curiosity
Russia has always loomed large in the imagination, probably never more than during the Cold War, when it was the Evil Empire whose communist leaders projected a desire for world domination. These days, anyone following the news has to wonder if we've entered Cold War 2.0. In addition to seeing Vladimir Putin's steely-eyed designs on territory, we've read about cyber-hackers trying to influence our election and shadowy operatives allegedly trying to blackmail our government officials or kill off journalists and diplomats.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|20 hr
|Jace
|48
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|Wed
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|Tue
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
