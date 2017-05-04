Russia on your mind? Best books, movies to satisfy your curiosity

Russia has always loomed large in the imagination, probably never more than during the Cold War, when it was the Evil Empire whose communist leaders projected a desire for world domination. These days, anyone following the news has to wonder if we've entered Cold War 2.0. In addition to seeing Vladimir Putin's steely-eyed designs on territory, we've read about cyber-hackers trying to influence our election and shadowy operatives allegedly trying to blackmail our government officials or kill off journalists and diplomats.

