Russia Concludes There Are 'No Victims Threats or...

One week after Russia promised to conduct an investigation into the reported kidnapping, detainment and torture of gay and bi men in Chechnya, the Russian Embassy to Israel has written to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, "There are no victims of persecution, threats or violence," even though multiple human rights groups and the local Russian LGBT Network say otherwise . The letter from Press Attache Dmitry Alushkin began: "Authorized official government bodies of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with the government of the Chechen Republic, investigated the claims made by journalist Elena Milashina in her articles published in the Novaya Gazeta newspaper and in other Russian media outlets."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.