Russia bans imported Xiaomi smartphones bought online
Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand, says it will abide by a decision made by Russian customs to refuse delivery of all its phones bought online by customers from China and globally. The only way Russian customers can now buy a Xiaomi smartphone in Russia is through its official distributor RDC Group, which owns the retail chain Smart Orange which has outlets throughout the country.
South China Morning Post.
