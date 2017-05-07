Quick guide: How the French presidential election works

A painting made by an unidentified Russian artist shows Russian President Vladimir Putin left French far-right candidate for the presidential elections Marine le Pen and U.S President Donald Trump at Le Pen's campaign headquarters Friday US intelligence agencies said in January that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the chairman of Hillary Clinton's Democratic campaign to influence the election on behalf of Donald Trump, her Republican rival who went on to win the USA presidency.

