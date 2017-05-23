Putin says Comey's firing will not impact U.S.-Russia relations
Putin went on to say that Donald Trump "is acting in according to his competence, in accordance to his laws and constitution"." The things that got Trump elected being Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail case".
