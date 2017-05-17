Public Sharply Divided Over Ukraine's...

Public Sharply Divided Over Ukraine's Ban On Russian Social Networks

President Petro Poroshenko's blanket ban in Ukraine on several Russian Internet services, including leading Russian-language social networks and a popular search engine, has struck a chord -- or a nerve, depending on who you ask. The ban, based on recommendations of the National Security and Defense Council put forth in April and issued on May 16 by presidential decree, immediately triggered a wave of criticism from human rights groups and journalists who claimed it was undemocratic.

