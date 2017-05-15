President of All-Russian Azerbaijani ...

President of All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress appeals to Putin

16 hrs ago

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Fazil Kurbanov, the president of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to give special attention to the situation, which emerged regarding the organization. "We completely reject the decision of the [Russian] Supreme Court!" Kurbanov said in a statement posted on the website of the Congress.

Chicago, IL

