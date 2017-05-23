Philippines' Duterte declares martial law in Mindanao, halts Russia trip

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, May 22, 2017. Source: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov cut short a visit to Russia and imposed martial law on the island of Mindanao on Tuesday after a fierce bout of fighting erupted during a raid by security forces at a hideout of Islamic State-linked militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.