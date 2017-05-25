PH, Russia sign 10 agreements on defense, agri, tourism, trade cooperation

Notwithstanding President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to cut short his four-day official visit here, the Philippines and Russia signed ten agreements on Wednesday , including arrangements for defense cooperation and use of nuclear technology for power generation. QUICK MEET - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte meets briefly with Russia President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, May 23, as he cuts short that was supposed to be a four-day official visit in Moscow, Russia, to return to the Philippines and attend to the situation in Marawi City.

