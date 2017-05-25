PH, Russia sign 10 agreements on defe...

PH, Russia sign 10 agreements on defense, agri, tourism, trade cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Notwithstanding President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to cut short his four-day official visit here, the Philippines and Russia signed ten agreements on Wednesday , including arrangements for defense cooperation and use of nuclear technology for power generation. QUICK MEET - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte meets briefly with Russia President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, May 23, as he cuts short that was supposed to be a four-day official visit in Moscow, Russia, to return to the Philippines and attend to the situation in Marawi City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... Tue Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC