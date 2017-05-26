PH, Russia perk up ties in business

PH, Russia perk up ties in business

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

With the Duterte and Putin governments paving the way to perk up economic ties, Philippine and Russian businessmen have taken advantage of the reinvigorated diplomatic relationship and are expected to more than double bilateral trade which stood at a measly $220 million in 2016. Notwithstanding President Duterte's decision to cut short his four-day official visit here, Philippine officials have apparently succeeded in convincing Russian businessmen to take steps into becoming trading partners with their Filipino counterparts as visiting Filipino business leaders confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f... 6 hr Deja vu all over ... 9
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC