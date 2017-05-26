PH, Russia perk up ties in business

With the Duterte and Putin governments paving the way to perk up economic ties, Philippine and Russian businessmen have taken advantage of the reinvigorated diplomatic relationship and are expected to more than double bilateral trade which stood at a measly $220 million in 2016. Notwithstanding President Duterte's decision to cut short his four-day official visit here, Philippine officials have apparently succeeded in convincing Russian businessmen to take steps into becoming trading partners with their Filipino counterparts as visiting Filipino business leaders confirmed.

