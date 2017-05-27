PH grateful to US, Russia for support...

PH grateful to US, Russia for support in fighting terrorism

Manila Bulletin

The Philippine government is grateful for the solidarity and support offered by the United States and Russia for its counterterrorism efforts. Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said both foreign governments have offered to step up security cooperation with the country amid ongoing government operations against terror suspects in Marawi City.

Chicago, IL

