Ousted Trump National Security Adviser at Center of Russia Probe
Retired Army General Michael Flynn, a staunch political surrogate for Donald Trump's election as president and for 24 days his first national security adviser, now is certain to be at the center of a new special prosecutor's investigation of Trump campaign links to Russian interests. The 59-year-old Flynn has already been at the heart of several controversies in Trump's four-month presidency and now will face new scrutiny with the appointment Wednesday of special counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the county's top criminal investigative agency.
