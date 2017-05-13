On Russia's Victory Day, Putin Calls ...

On Russia's Victory Day, Putin Calls For International Unity

Speaking to troops before the celebrations at Moscow's iconic Red Square that mark the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi forces, Putin said Russian Federation was open to cooperating with the rest of the world to counter violence, Efe news reported. Russian Vladimir Putin, who attended the Red Square parade, said that the attack on Russia in 1941 was "due to the disunity of the world's leading countries, which allowed Nazis to appropriate the right to decide the destiny of other peoples, unleash the cruelest and the bloodiest war, enslave and make nearly all European countries serve their deadly goals".

