Controversial director Oliver Stone got the chance to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin the question many have wanted to ask: "Why did Russia hack the election?" Oliver Stone asks Putin: 'Why did Russia hack the election?' Controversial director Oliver Stone got the chance to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin the question many have wanted to ask: "Why did Russia hack the election?" Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2povmnL Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, April 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.