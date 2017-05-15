Okocha, Ronaldinho open FIFA Confederation Cup fans' park in Russia
Ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederation cup, former Super Eagles captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, and 2005 World Footballer of the Year, Ronaldinho Gaucho, were both in Kazan, Russia at the weekend, to inspire football fans and open the FIFA Confederation Cup Fans' Park. The ancient city of Kazan was picked as one of the host centres for the FIFA Confederation Cup, which is billed to kick-off on the 17th of Juneand end on 2nd of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC