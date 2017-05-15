Okocha, Ronaldinho open FIFA Confeder...

Okocha, Ronaldinho open FIFA Confederation Cup fans' park in Russia

Ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederation cup, former Super Eagles captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, and 2005 World Footballer of the Year, Ronaldinho Gaucho, were both in Kazan, Russia at the weekend, to inspire football fans and open the FIFA Confederation Cup Fans' Park. The ancient city of Kazan was picked as one of the host centres for the FIFA Confederation Cup, which is billed to kick-off on the 17th of Juneand end on 2nd of July.

