North Korea claims US plotted to bioc...

North Korea claims US plotted to biochemically kill Kim Jong Un

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Left-leaning Moon Jae-in the Democratic Party's presidential candidate is a former special forces soldier pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer The ministry said the spy agencies "ideologically corrupted and bribed" a North Korean citizen who had been working in Russian Federation to carry out the alleged assassination attempt involving a "radioactive" and "nano-poisonous" substance. North Korea has accused United States and South Korean intelligence agencies of attempting to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-un, China's Xinhua reported Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 15 min Paul 10
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 7 hr True Christian wi... 49
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC