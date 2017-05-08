North Korea claims US plotted to biochemically kill Kim Jong Un
Left-leaning Moon Jae-in the Democratic Party's presidential candidate is a former special forces soldier pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer The ministry said the spy agencies "ideologically corrupted and bribed" a North Korean citizen who had been working in Russian Federation to carry out the alleged assassination attempt involving a "radioactive" and "nano-poisonous" substance. North Korea has accused United States and South Korean intelligence agencies of attempting to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-un, China's Xinhua reported Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|15 min
|Paul
|10
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|7 hr
|True Christian wi...
|49
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC