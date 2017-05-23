North Korea blights China's One Belt,...

North Korea blights China's One Belt, One Road party with missile launch

North Korea's missile launch Sunday came at a highly embarrassing time for China, its chief ally and economic partner. As Chinese President Xi Jinping prepared to inaugurate the Belt and Road Forum, Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile from a base in the country's northwest, near the border with China.

