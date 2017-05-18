Next stop for Trump is Israel, in pursuit of 'ultimate deal'

In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and longtime business lawyer Jason Greenblatt were to accompany Trump on his visit, set to begin Monday, May 22, and include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.