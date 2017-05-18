New ferry links North Korea and Russi...

New ferry links North Korea and Russia despite US calls for isolation

14 hrs ago

A new ferry between isolated North Korea and Russia docked for the first time at the Pacific port of Vladivostok on Thursday, in spite of U.S. calls for countries to curtail relations with Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programmes. The North Korean ferry, the Mangyongbong, is docked in the port of the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, May 18, 2017.

