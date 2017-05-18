MSMS students win scholarships to stu...

MSMS students win scholarships to study Russian abroad

Hillary Gerber of Columbus, left, and Sydney "Sam" Matrisciano of Winona will study Russian in the former Soviet Union this summer. Both are students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus.

