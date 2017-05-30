Model dubbed - Russian Kim K' gets tr...

Model dubbed - Russian Kim K' gets trolled for old THIS old snap - " can you see why?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Daily Star

But the striking 21-year-old is being targeted by Internet trolls, who have dug up pictures of her as a teenager. The cruel bullies say the older snap is proof that she had to rely on plastic surgery to achieve her perfect physique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC