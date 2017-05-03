Megyn Kelly Reportedly Interviewing Putin In Russia - Will They Talk About Trump?
Ms. Kelly's Sunday newsmagazine will premiere in June, while her daytime show will begin in September at 9 a.m. EST. The former Fox anchor, who spent much of the U.S. presidential campaign as an unsuspecting nemesis of then candidate Donald Trump, is likely to speak with Putin in Russian Federation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|8 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|20 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|Tue
|USA Today
|2
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC