May Day protests, celebrations around the globe
May Day is a time to celebrate workers around the world and the gains made by labor advocates, but it's also a time when police are on high alert as the gatherings in many cities are known to get violent. Though May Day was originally a celebration of the passing of spring -- replete with flowers and dancing -- it has, since the late 19th Century, become known for labor rallies.
