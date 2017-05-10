Matthew Fisher: All quiet on Latvia's Russian border, but NATO presence sparks rising tensions

Not a Latvian or Russian guard is to be seen and only songbirds are to be heard in this bucolic hayfield 120 kilometres northeast of Riga, home to one of the fault lines in the new Cold War: a creek where, on the western bank, a white-and-red marker stands and a garish orange sign warns in Latvian and Russian: "STOP. IT'S THE BORDER."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.