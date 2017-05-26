Manchester terror attack police inves...

Manchester terror attack police investigating 'network' over concert bombing

Home Secretary Amber Rudd condemned United States officials she said had risked the "operational integrity" of the ongoing investigation into Monday night's Manchester , England, terrorist attack after they leaked confidential details to the U.S. media before they had been confirmed by the British police. Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins stressed that now more than ever it is necessary that various communities in Manchester unite and reject hatred.

Chicago, IL

