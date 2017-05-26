Manchester terror attack police investigating 'network' over concert bombing
Home Secretary Amber Rudd condemned United States officials she said had risked the "operational integrity" of the ongoing investigation into Monday night's Manchester , England, terrorist attack after they leaked confidential details to the U.S. media before they had been confirmed by the British police. Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins stressed that now more than ever it is necessary that various communities in Manchester unite and reject hatred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC