Made in Syria: Putin Hotspots Spur Shoe Sales for Russian Chain an hour ago
In a Russian twist to the kind of consumer nationalism that Donald Trump is championing, a hard-charging retailer in Moscow has figured out how to turn Vladimir Putin's boldest geopolitical gambits into shoe sales. The "Made in Syria" and "Made in Crimea" shelves in most of Andrey Pavlov's 350 Zenden stores have created a buzz on social media, luring customers and lifting revenue at the tail end of a recession that's bankrupted two rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC