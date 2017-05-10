Love From Russians

On Wednesday, I flew out of a New York airport around which armed soldiers in camouflaged uniforms wandered - a New York area that had long ago hidden in the hardest to reach corner of New Jersey the monument that Russia gave the United States in sympathy with the horror of September 11, 2001. I left a country where the corporate media used "ties to Russia" as the equivalent of "servant of Satan," and treated financial and criminal corruption as honorable or offensive depending purely on whether anyone Russian was involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.