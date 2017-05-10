Love From Russians
On Wednesday, I flew out of a New York airport around which armed soldiers in camouflaged uniforms wandered - a New York area that had long ago hidden in the hardest to reach corner of New Jersey the monument that Russia gave the United States in sympathy with the horror of September 11, 2001. I left a country where the corporate media used "ties to Russia" as the equivalent of "servant of Satan," and treated financial and criminal corruption as honorable or offensive depending purely on whether anyone Russian was involved.
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
