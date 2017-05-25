Leaks from bombing probe antagonize B...

Leaks from bombing probe antagonize British officials

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The ongoing leaks of sensitive information that have been a hallmark of the Trump administration are antagonizing one of America's closest allies, with officials in Britain incensed over details of the Manchester bombing investigation finding their way into the news. The longstanding practice of allied countries sharing intelligence had already been threatened by reports that President Donald Trump disclosed classified material gathered by Israel to Russian officials in a recent Oval Office meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC