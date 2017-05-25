Leaks from bombing probe antagonize British officials
The ongoing leaks of sensitive information that have been a hallmark of the Trump administration are antagonizing one of America's closest allies, with officials in Britain incensed over details of the Manchester bombing investigation finding their way into the news. The longstanding practice of allied countries sharing intelligence had already been threatened by reports that President Donald Trump disclosed classified material gathered by Israel to Russian officials in a recent Oval Office meeting.
