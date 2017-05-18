Kill Kim NOW Vlad! Putin urged to act...

Kill Kim NOW Vlad! Putin urged to act on North KoreaRUSSIAN president ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The Hermit Kingdom and Russia have enjoyed an uneasy alliance in recent times, after both clashed with the US over bombing Syria. But this has changed after North Korea fired an intermediate range ballistic which landed dangerously close to the Russian coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC