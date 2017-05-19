Issa: Russian Investigation Has Always Had Criminal Elements

The investigation into Russian meddling has always been one concerning foreign intelligence that included people looking for crimes "both foreign and domestic," and that has not changed with the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel, Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday. "I don't think anyone is happy that the Russians have had the gall to attempt to influence our election," the California Republican told reporters as he came out of a closed-door meeting, where Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was to brief House members of circumstances surrounding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his decision to bring on Mueller.

