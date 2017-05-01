In Russia, a green-colored antiseptic becomes a weapon in attacks...
In this photo taken on April 27, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses after unknown attackers doused him with green antiseptic outside a conference venue in Moscow. In this photo taken on April 27, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses after unknown attackers doused him with green antiseptic outside a conference venue in Moscow.
