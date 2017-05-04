In Massive Spending Bill, U.S. Lawmakers Back Several Measures Targeting Russia
Congress has authorized a new $100 million effort to counter "Russian influence and aggression" and to support civil society organizations in Europe and Eurasia. U.S. lawmakers on May 4 also backed a measure imposing new restrictions and oversight on Russian diplomats in the United States -- a measure that Moscow had angrily warned Washington against.
