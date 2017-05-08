How Russia's hacking and influence op...

How Russia's hacking and influence ops help Putin

In case you missed it, the presidential election in France was rocked at the last minute by a massive hacking attack on Emmanuel Macron's campaign. But given the size of Macron's victory , this would seem to qualify as a "fail" - if, in fact, this was an attempt to influence the vote's outcome.

