How an unlikely PR campaign made a ribbon the symbol of Russian patriotism
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events MOSCOW - As my colleague David Filipov wrote on Tuesday, Moscow is back in orange and black , the informal symbol of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. It was loosely adopted from a ribbon tied to the Order of Saint George, the highest battlefield award in Imperial Russia, established under Catherine the Great in 1769.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|8 min
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|7 hr
|Marco R s Secret ...
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|11 hr
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC