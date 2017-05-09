How an unlikely PR campaign made a ribbon the symbol of Russian patriotism

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events MOSCOW - As my colleague David Filipov wrote on Tuesday, Moscow is back in orange and black , the informal symbol of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. It was loosely adopted from a ribbon tied to the Order of Saint George, the highest battlefield award in Imperial Russia, established under Catherine the Great in 1769.

