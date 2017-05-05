High-Level US-Russia Talks Set for Ne...

High-Level US-Russia Talks Set for Next Week in NYC

Read more: News Max

High-level diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia aimed at improving relations are due to begin next week, the State Department said Friday. Thomas Shannon, undersecretary for political affairs, will travel to New York on Monday to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov "to discuss a range of bilateral issues," the department said in a one-sentence statement.


