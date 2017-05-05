High-Level US-Russia Talks Set for Next Week in NYC
High-level diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia aimed at improving relations are due to begin next week, the State Department said Friday. Thomas Shannon, undersecretary for political affairs, will travel to New York on Monday to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov "to discuss a range of bilateral issues," the department said in a one-sentence statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Thu
|Jace
|48
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|Wed
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC