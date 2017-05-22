Hackers Hit Russian Bank Customers, Planned International Cyber Raids

Russian cyber crooks used malware planted on Android mobile devices to steal from domestic bank customers and were planning to target European lenders before their arrest, investigators and sources with knowledge of the case told Reuters. Their campaign raised a relatively small sum by cyber-crime standards - more than 50 million roubles - but they had also obtained more sophisticated malicious software for a modest monthly fee to go after the clients of banks in France and possibly a range of other western nations.

