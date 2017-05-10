Former Trump security aide Flynn's papers subpoenaed in Russia probe
A Senate panel issued a subpoena for documents from White House national security adviser Michael Flynn Wednesday, taking the sprawling investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia to a new level. The Senate Intelligence Committee said it made the formal demand after Flynn rejected its request two weeks ago for information on his contacts with Russian officials and businessmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|Tue
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC