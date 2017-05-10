Former Trump security aide Flynn's pa...

Former Trump security aide Flynn's papers subpoenaed in Russia probe

The Times of Israel

A Senate panel issued a subpoena for documents from White House national security adviser Michael Flynn Wednesday, taking the sprawling investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia to a new level. The Senate Intelligence Committee said it made the formal demand after Flynn rejected its request two weeks ago for information on his contacts with Russian officials and businessmen.

Chicago, IL

