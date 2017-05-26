Former Spy Chief confirms Russian interference in USA elections

The attempts to compel Flynn to produce documents were just another sign of the intense focus on Trump's former national security adviser, who was sacked in February after the White House said he misled administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his contacts with Russian officials. Flynn, who served as Trump's national security adviser before being forced out after it was publicized he lied to others in the administration about conversations he had with Russia's ambassador to the USA, has claimed his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to refuse to hand over any paperwork outlining his ties to Russian Federation to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

