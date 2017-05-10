Dutch Court Rules Russia Knowingly Forced Yukos Into Bankruptcy
A Dutch appeals court has ruled that Russia knowingly forced the oil major Yukos into bankruptcy by demanding it pay massive tax bills, the latest development in a drawn-out battle over the now-defunct firm's assets. The ruling by the Amsterdam Appeals Court on May 9 said that Dutch law could not recognize the 2006 bankruptcy of Yukos, which was broken up after its owner, tycoon-turned-Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was imprisoned on charges he called politically motivated.
