Dutch Appeals Court Rules Russia Knowingly Bankrupted Yukos

A Dutch appeals court has ruled that Russian authorities knowingly plunged oil giant Yukos into bankruptcy in 2006 by ordering it to pay huge tax bills, the latest ruling in a long-running battle over the assets of a Dutch Yukos subsidiary. Amsterdam Appeals Court's ruling Tuesday said that the Yukos bankruptcy could not be recognized under Dutch law and that a curator appointed to sell off parts of Yukos in 2007 did not have the right to sell the shares in Dutch-based Yukos Finance BV.

Chicago, IL

