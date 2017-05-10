Donald Trump dismisses Russia collusion claims as a total hoax

"She gave very formal notice and both she and former director [James] Clapper made it clear when I asked them, when you say one thing on a tape and then you lie to the vice president and say something publicly, couldn't that be material for blackmail?" Spicer said her favoring of the Democratic candidate was "widely rumored", but he offered no other details. "We were concerned that the American people had been misled about the underlying conduct and what General Flynn had done", Yates told a Senate Judiciary subcommittee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.