Cybersecurity expert: Macron party hacker left 'digtal...
A specialist in cybersecurity told the Wall Street Journal that digital fingerprints left behind by a hacker on emails and documents belonging to new French President Emmanuel Macron's En Marche party show ties to the Kremlin. According to Selahaddin Karatas, CEO of the San Francisco-based cybersecurity company SAASPASS, a deep look into caches of hacked records shows evidence that an employee who once worked with Russian internet firm Evrika was involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|45 min
|Paul
|6
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|49
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC