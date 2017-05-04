Cybersecurity expert: Macron party ha...

Cybersecurity expert: Macron party hacker left 'digtal...

A specialist in cybersecurity told the Wall Street Journal that digital fingerprints left behind by a hacker on emails and documents belonging to new French President Emmanuel Macron's En Marche party show ties to the Kremlin. According to Selahaddin Karatas, CEO of the San Francisco-based cybersecurity company SAASPASS, a deep look into caches of hacked records shows evidence that an employee who once worked with Russian internet firm Evrika was involved.

