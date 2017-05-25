CPJ Urges Russia To Bring Those Responsible For Journalist's Killing To Justice
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Russian authorities to conduct a "thorough, unbiased, and effective" investigation into the killing of the chief editor of a newspaper in the Siberian city of Minusinsk, and bring those responsible to justice. "Russia is a country where too many journalists have been murdered for their work while their killers walk free," CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Nina Ognianova said in a May 25 statement .
